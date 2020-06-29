3,383 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in IDEX by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,354.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of IEX opened at $154.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day moving average of $157.05. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

