3,383 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in IDEX by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $512,569.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,354.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,657.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Shares of IEX opened at $154.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day moving average of $157.05. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

