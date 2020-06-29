Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,714 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1,095.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,316,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5,443.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 802,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after buying an additional 787,750 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,728,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 493,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

