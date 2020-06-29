Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $107,000 Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 669.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth about $14,134,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ducommun by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ducommun by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 242,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCO. TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

