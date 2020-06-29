Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

