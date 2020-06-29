Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $791,000 Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.47. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

