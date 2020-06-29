Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,803 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 695.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

EGRX stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $639.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

