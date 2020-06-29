Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Archrock were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AROC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $21,746,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $6,951,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 534,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archrock by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,699,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 359,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Archrock by 1,293.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 383,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AROC opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Archrock Inc has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.67 million, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 2.85.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AROC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

