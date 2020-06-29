Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Purchases $40,291.86 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 20,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $40,291.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SLNO opened at $1.84 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abingworth LLP raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,969,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,811,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 446,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

