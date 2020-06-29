Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $16,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,140,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,765,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 67,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.25. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $72.41.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

In related news, VP Georgia M. Simpson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $31,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at $154,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $26,190.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $197,950. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSEX. BidaskClub cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

