M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 757,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,849,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $10,241,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $13,936,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 284.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 412,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 305,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

