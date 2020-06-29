Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 330,390 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Jack in the Box worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of JACK opened at $69.84 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $32.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

