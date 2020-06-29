Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WMG. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE WMG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

About Warner Music Group

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Analyst Recommendations for Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Warner Music Group Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Warner Music Group Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Warner Music Group Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim
Warner Music Group Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim
HC Wainwright Increases Novavax Price Target to $101.00
HC Wainwright Increases Novavax Price Target to $101.00
Warner Music Group Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Warner Music Group Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Warner Music Group Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI
Warner Music Group Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI
ZoomInfo Technologies Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America
ZoomInfo Technologies Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report