Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMG. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:WMG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

