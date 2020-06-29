ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $64.40.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
