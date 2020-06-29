Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of WMG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

There is no company description available for Warner Music Group Corp.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Warner Music Group Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Warner Music Group Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Warner Music Group Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim
Warner Music Group Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim
HC Wainwright Increases Novavax Price Target to $101.00
HC Wainwright Increases Novavax Price Target to $101.00
Warner Music Group Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Warner Music Group Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Warner Music Group Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI
Warner Music Group Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI
ZoomInfo Technologies Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America
ZoomInfo Technologies Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report