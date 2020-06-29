37,688 Shares in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $2.49 on Monday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GNW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

