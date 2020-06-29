Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,872 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $4,937,000. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.9% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

