Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 810 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,870,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

