Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 446,926 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 446,926 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 1,208.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,604,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 744.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 419,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 369,713 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 347,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 211,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $674.66 million, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

