Permanens Capital L.P. Sells 830 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Permanens Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

