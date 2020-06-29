The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 18,287 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Clorox worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Clorox by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $215.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average of $177.38. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $219.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised their price objective on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.62.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.