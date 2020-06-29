The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,879 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.24% of Ulta Beauty worth $23,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,367,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.41.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $189.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

