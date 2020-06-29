FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 871,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

