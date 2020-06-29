Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $73.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.76. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.