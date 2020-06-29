12,126 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $119,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $103,336.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $312,076.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,678,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,515 shares of company stock worth $4,643,741. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.