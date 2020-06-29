FDx Advisors Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 223,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after buying an additional 39,601 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $95.68 on Monday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

