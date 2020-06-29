FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $528,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 570,294 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 2,050,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after buying an additional 556,777 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 765,852 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

