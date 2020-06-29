The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.62 Million Stock Holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 131.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,696 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yandex were worth $23,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $708,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yandex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,269,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,741,000 after purchasing an additional 664,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Yandex by 121.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 33.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,668,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,119,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,322,000 after buying an additional 197,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Yandex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.35 EPS. Yandex’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

