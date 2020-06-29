FDx Advisors Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Position in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 437.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $196.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Equities analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

