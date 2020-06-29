FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 265,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $76.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

