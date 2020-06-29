FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $553,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 114,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ExlService by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 575,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $26,984,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $20,138,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 231.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 32.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 85,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ExlService to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $61.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.52. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.19 million. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

