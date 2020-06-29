Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $557.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $603.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.57.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.