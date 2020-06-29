FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $561,000 Investment in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

NYSE NEM opened at $59.34 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $72,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares in the company, valued at $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,552. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

