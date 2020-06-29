FDx Advisors Inc. Has $562,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 199,195 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,677,000 after purchasing an additional 101,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,831,000 after buying an additional 64,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $202.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.38. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

