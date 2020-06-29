FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,127,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,103,000 after acquiring an additional 269,745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 371,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $11,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $77.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

