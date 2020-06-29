32,565 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,912,000 after buying an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.90 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

