FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN opened at $124.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 203.31 and a beta of 1.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $790,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,367,319.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,091 shares of company stock worth $12,613,091. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.