FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $124.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 203.31 and a beta of 1.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $790,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,213 shares in the company, valued at $24,367,319.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,091 shares of company stock worth $12,613,091. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Progressive Corp
FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Progressive Corp
32,565 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.
32,565 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.
FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,602 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc
FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,602 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc
FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $652,000 in LYFT Inc
FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $652,000 in LYFT Inc
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report