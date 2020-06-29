FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $652,000 in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LYFT alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LYFT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of LYFT from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of LYFT from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LYFT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $32.27 on Monday. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.