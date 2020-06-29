FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.0% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 404.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

