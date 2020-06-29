Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $6.47 Million Stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.37% of Brigham Minerals worth $6,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $668.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 2.73. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 259.65%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

