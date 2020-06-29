Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 3,442 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 26,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $2,469,632.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,299. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $337,810.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,653,946.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,420 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $129.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $156.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Johnson Rice began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.