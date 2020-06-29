Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $7.80 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 540,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $96,749,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,016,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,941 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,206,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $7.80 Million Position in Huntsman Co.
Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $7.80 Million Position in Huntsman Co.
Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 421,000 NortonLifeLock Inc.
Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys Shares of 421,000 NortonLifeLock Inc.
396,197 Shares in NIC Inc. Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC
396,197 Shares in NIC Inc. Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC
Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc.
Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc.
Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Baidu Inc
Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Baidu Inc
Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc
Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report