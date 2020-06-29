Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $7.80 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 540,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $96,749,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,016,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,941 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,206,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,259 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.