396,197 Shares in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 396,197 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of NIC at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIC during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIC by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIC by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NIC by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGOV shares. BidaskClub lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sidoti started coverage on NIC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

EGOV opened at $22.41 on Monday. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

