Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,842 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,520 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of NovaGold Resources worth $10,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 334,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 49.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 177,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period.

NG stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently commented on NG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $171,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 69,645 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $589,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,428.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,843 shares of company stock worth $2,880,661.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

