Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $6,080,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Baidu by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 138,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $15,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $121.80 on Monday. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.61.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

