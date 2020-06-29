Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,645 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.41. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $54,073.28. Also, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.