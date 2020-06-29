HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 681 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,519,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $192.56 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $207.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.31 and its 200 day moving average is $180.46.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

