HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 399,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,384,000 after purchasing an additional 108,147 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 79,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $286.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $299.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 45,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.80, for a total transaction of $12,141,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,094,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $3,606,253.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,603 shares in the company, valued at $18,253,486.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,523 shares of company stock worth $75,657,835 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

