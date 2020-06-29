HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,499 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 148,348 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 87,171 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 96,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE NEP opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.15. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

