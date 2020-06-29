Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,940 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 540.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.76 per share, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $46.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.69.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

